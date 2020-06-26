John Joseph Groark, 91, of Oakland Park, FL passed away June 18, 2020. John was born in Akron, OH on December 20, 1928 and grew up in Louisiana. He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean war, and had a successful career as a commercial real estate agent in South Florida. John was a deeply devoted dog lover who will be greatly missed by his friends and extended family.



Per John's wishes there will be no services. All who wish to honor his life are invited to donate to the dog rescue organization of their choice in his name.



