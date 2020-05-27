John Joseph Pertile, 75, of Boca Raton passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. John was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 17, 1945 a son of the late John and Bertha Pertile. Surviving John is his devoted and faithful Sister Grace Marie Pertile. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Babione Kraeer Funeral Home, 1100 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton Florida, 33432. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Boca Raton Cemetery, 451 SW 4th Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33432.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store