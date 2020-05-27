John Joseph Pertile
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Joseph Pertile, 75, of Boca Raton passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. John was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 17, 1945 a son of the late John and Bertha Pertile. Surviving John is his devoted and faithful Sister Grace Marie Pertile. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Babione Kraeer Funeral Home, 1100 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton Florida, 33432. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Boca Raton Cemetery, 451 SW 4th Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33432.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Babione - Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Boca Raton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Babione - Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1100 North Federal Highway
Boca Raton, FL 33432
5613958787
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved