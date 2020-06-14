John Kendrick Furman, 62, of Pompano Beach, Florida went home to be with the Lord Sunday evening, June 7, 2020. John was born on February 20, 1958, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Martha Jane (Bird) and Frank Hays Furman, Jr. He was preceded in death by his father. John is survived by his wife, Erin (Ashworth) and his two children, Frank Furman and Robert Furman of Windham, New Hampshire; his beloved mother; sisters, June Michel (Bruce) of San Antonio, Texas, and Jane DeJong (Dirk) of Lighthouse Point, Florida; nephews and niece, Mathew Michel, Drew Michel, Douglas DeJong, and Allison Sorenson (DeJong); and great-nieces, Claire Michel, Corinne Michel, and Stella Sorenson.



John graduated from Pompano Beach High School in 1976. After graduation he began his insurance career as an underwriter with a major insurance company. In 1987, he founded Furman Yacht Insurance, serving as President from 1987 until the present. John was a gifted salesman, maintained special relationships with major international marine insurance carriers, and insured some of the most renowned yachts, fleets, and vessels from the Mediterranean Sea to the Atlantic Ocean, and from the Caribbean Sea to the Pacific Ocean. An avid yachtsman and fisherman, John traveled worldwide to the majority of cruising destinations, understood the complexities of marine navigation at most major ports around the world, and enjoyed fishing in locations such as Mexico, Panama, Columbia, Costa Rica, Venezuela, St. Thomas, Bahamas, and Bermuda.



Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service for John Kendrick Furman will be held at a later date when family members and friends are able to travel and gather together to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to further colon cancer awareness and research at Fight Colorectal Cancer.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store