John Kevin Whelton, 81, of Pompano Beach, Florida, formerly of Lowell and New York City, passed away peacefully at home, Friday, August 28, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.
Born August 24, 1939, in Lowell, he was a son of the late Raymond and the late Alice (Rynne) Whelton, and was educated in the local schools graduating from Keith Academy in 1957. John went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree from Merrimack College in 1961 and an Masters of Business Administration degree from Columbia University School of Business. .
He spent the majority of his career working for ITT in New York City and then transferring to Florida where he retired in 1994.
After his retirement, he enjoyed ballroom dancing, traveling the world and cruising as a passenger and as a dance host, and because of his love of cruising, he had completed eighty two cruises in his lifetime.
His survivors include his brother, Leo Whelton of Lowell; his niece, Kelly Pratt and her husband, Scot, of North Chelmford; and his grand niece, Lindsey Pratt of North Chelmsford; as well as his wonderful friends he made in Florida over the years.
He was also the brother of the late Mary (Whelton) Sullivan.
DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, HIS FUNERAL MASS AND BURIAL AT ST. MARY CEMETERY WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
