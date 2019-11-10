|
|
John L. Rinella, M.D., dearly beloved husband of Kathleen (Budzik) passed away on November 5, 2019 at age 89.
Dr. Rinella was born in Viola, IA, the son of Joseph and Edris (Patterson) Rinella of Iowa City, IA. He is survived by his beloved wife Kathleen and his children: Nancy (Ray) Lyons, Anne, Catherine (Alex) Currais, James (Sherry), David (Jeanne), his sister Mrs. Edris McCarthy, and 13 grandchildren. One son, Joseph, predeceased him.
Dr. Rinella graduated from City High School, Iowa, City, IA in 1948 and received his MD from the University of Iowa in 1956. He Interned at Montreal General Hospital, Montreal, Canada in 1956-57.
Dr. Rinella was a surgeon in the United States Air Force from 1957-59.
His OB/GYN Residency was served at Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital, Jersey City, New Jersey from 1959-60. He completed his Residency at Wayne State University in Detroit, MI from 1960-63. During his career he continually took time to learn new techniques in OB/GYN including courses in surgical fiber optics technique with Dr. Jacques Hamou in Paris, France, Dr. Hamou Was internationally recognized in this specialty. He also studied with Dr. Hubert Mahnes in Vichy, France. Dr. Rinella applied these GYN surgical techniques throughout the duration of his private practice in Fort Lauderdale Florida which he started in 1964. Dr. Rinella was loved dearly by his family and was highly respected by his patients and colleagues. He was totally dedicated to his practice of medicine.
During his years in practice Dr. Rinella was Chief of Department of OB/GYN at Plantation and Broward General Hospitals. He was president of the Miami and Ft. Lauderdale OB/GYN Societies, a member of the AMA, American Association of Gynecology and Laparoscopists (an association recognizing work in advanced laparoscopy), American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Fertility Society, Board Certified by the American Boards of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and he was accredited by the American Institute of Ultrasound. Dr. Rinella retired in 2002.
Memorial donations may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association www.apdaparkinson.org.
Visitation
TM Ralph Funeral Home
7001 NW 4th Street
Plantation, FL 33317
11/11 Monday
2-4 pm and 6-8 pm
Mass of Christian Burial
St Gregory Catholic Church
200 N University Drive
Plantation, FL 33324
11/12 Tuesday 11 am
Interment will take place in Carnegie, Pennsylvania. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home (954) 587-6888
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019