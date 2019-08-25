|
|
it is with great sorrow that I announce the passing of Jack Williams on Saturday July 13.2019 . Jack passed away at Holy Cross Hospital after enduring two brain surgeries at the age of 92 years. Jack was born August 25.1926 in Iowa , he was predeceased by his parents and four of his siblings and survived by one brother Joseph. He leaves behind his married partner Robert Mavin. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date and internment will take place at a later date in Knoxville Tennessee. Cremation has already taken place.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019