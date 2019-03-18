|
|
John (Jack) LaMont 53, finished fighting cancer March 14, 2019. Born March 26, 1965, Jack was an Electrician Apprentice, a graduate of Miami Carol City where he doubled lettered in swimming and water polo and veteran of the US Navy. Survived by his loving wife of 20 years Elizabeth, his beloved daughter Anne, mother Barbara, sisters Mary Jo (Marie), Carol, Aunt Diane Milone and nephews Chris and Jacob. Predeceased by his father Peter and son Jackson. A Memorial will be held Saturday, March 23rd 2:00 PM at Chaminade-Madonna, 500 Chaminade Dr. Hollywood, FL 33021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chaminade Madonna Annual Fund in memory of Jack LaMont.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019