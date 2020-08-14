1/1
John N. Munsey Sr.
John N. Munsey, Sr., age 92, of Delray Beach, Florida, beloved husband of Rusty Munsey, passed away at his home on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born in northern Maine, he was the son of Paul and Irene (Nadeau) Munsey. John attended high school in Fort Fairfield, Maine. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War, and earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from Boston University. John enjoyed a successful career in sales with Cramer Electronics in the 60s and 70s, and with Time Electronics until he retired in 1993.

John was a devoted family man, and had many lifelong friends. He enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, seafood, jazz and entertaining people. John visited many national parks and other points of interest throughout the western United States. He especially enjoyed the few remaining narrow-gauge railroads. This was no surprise because he could fix just about anything.

John is also survived by his beloved family, sons Paul, David and John Jr., nephew Paul and his wife Barbara, step-sons Gary and his wife Trula, and Randy and his wife Kate, and step-grandchildren Kayla, Leah and Coltrane. He was predeceased by his sister Joyce. In his later years, John (and Rusty) developed a lasting relationship with his first wife Grace and her husband Bob.

The Munsey family wishes to acknowledge the excellent care provided by his caregiver, Carmen Rodriguez.

Memorial services for John will be announced at a later date.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 12, 2020
Uncle John was a loving and fun man who always made me laugh. I remember plenty of adventures with him, especially our visits to John and Rusty when they lived in Silver City, New Mexico. I picture him in heaven with my father John, Grandpa Joe, Nana Rose and all the Aunts and Uncles. I'm sure they are having a wonderful time! Peace to you, Uncle John!
Patricia Kendrick
Family
