John N. Munsey, Sr., age 92, of Delray Beach, Florida, beloved husband of Rusty Munsey, passed away at his home on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born in northern Maine, he was the son of Paul and Irene (Nadeau) Munsey. John attended high school in Fort Fairfield, Maine. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War, and earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from Boston University. John enjoyed a successful career in sales with Cramer Electronics in the 60s and 70s, and with Time Electronics until he retired in 1993.



John was a devoted family man, and had many lifelong friends. He enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, seafood, jazz and entertaining people. John visited many national parks and other points of interest throughout the western United States. He especially enjoyed the few remaining narrow-gauge railroads. This was no surprise because he could fix just about anything.



John is also survived by his beloved family, sons Paul, David and John Jr., nephew Paul and his wife Barbara, step-sons Gary and his wife Trula, and Randy and his wife Kate, and step-grandchildren Kayla, Leah and Coltrane. He was predeceased by his sister Joyce. In his later years, John (and Rusty) developed a lasting relationship with his first wife Grace and her husband Bob.



The Munsey family wishes to acknowledge the excellent care provided by his caregiver, Carmen Rodriguez.



Memorial services for John will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store