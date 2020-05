Or Copy this URL to Share

John Oates, 71, passed away on May 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife Lucille, his daughter's Suzanne Specht and Elizabeth Rosenberg, his grandchildren Alexandra Rosenberg and Tyler Specht, his sister Jeanne Angulo and 5 sisters in law.



A memorial service will be held in a few months.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store