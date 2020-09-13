John P. Gouin of Oakland Park, Florida passed away on September 2nd.



He is survived by his wife Jean; his son Mark, his wife, Elizabeth, grandson Dominic; daughter Liane, as well as brothers Andre, Raymond, and sister Annette Gouin Finstad, their families and many cousins. John was born on May 25, 1944, in Montreal, Canada. He served in the USAF for 4 years. John taught school for a combined total of 36+ years between Wilton Manors Elementary, Wilton Manors, and Lyons Creek Middle School in Coconut Creek, FL. John loved teaching and learning new things; his specialties were Math and Science. He was also known for his rocket program and his computer graphics. He loved to spend time with Family and Friends.



We will always carry your memory in our hearts.



Ecclesiastes 12.7 ..and the dust returns to the ground it came from and the spirit return to the God who gave it.



