1/
John P. Hord
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" P. Hord was a permanent resident of Lake Tansi in Crossville, TN. He was 90 years old at the time of his death on July 10, 2020 after a successful journalism career. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cyndi; two sons, Winn of Birmingham, AL and Rick of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was a native of Campbellsville, KY, graduating from his high school there where he was president of his class for four years. He received two athletic scholarships in basketball, one to Cumberland Junior College in Williamsburg, KY and then to the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA, winning numerous basketball awards during both high school and college.

Upon graduation from William & Mary, he served his duty in the Army during the Korean War. He was discharged honorably with a Staff Sergeant rating and began his journalism career at a weekly newspaper in his hometown. Shortly thereafter, he relocated to South Florida to become the Palm Beach and North Broward counties bureau chief for the Fort Lauderdale Daily News. In this capacity, he was one of the founding editors for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, eventually serving as its managing editor. He also worked for the Miami Herald and features editor for the Chicago Daily News.

In 1968, Jack was named press secretary for a U.S. Senator from Florida. He ended his working career as a regional director of public information for the U.S. Department of Labor in Philadelphia, PA. After 26 years with the government, he retired to Cape May, NJ, and later to Fairhope, AL.

After five years of being part-time residents of Lake Tansi, he and his wife made Tennessee their permanent residence.

In lieu of flowers, his family requested donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Association, Jack's favorite charity.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Bilbrey Funeral Home.

Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Bilbrey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bilbrey Funeral Home
76 East Adams St.
Crossville, TN 38557
931-484-6119
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bilbrey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved