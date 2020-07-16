John "Jack" P. Hord was a permanent resident of Lake Tansi in Crossville, TN. He was 90 years old at the time of his death on July 10, 2020 after a successful journalism career. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cyndi; two sons, Winn of Birmingham, AL and Rick of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was a native of Campbellsville, KY, graduating from his high school there where he was president of his class for four years. He received two athletic scholarships in basketball, one to Cumberland Junior College in Williamsburg, KY and then to the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA, winning numerous basketball awards during both high school and college.
Upon graduation from William & Mary, he served his duty in the Army during the Korean War. He was discharged honorably with a Staff Sergeant rating and began his journalism career at a weekly newspaper in his hometown. Shortly thereafter, he relocated to South Florida to become the Palm Beach and North Broward counties bureau chief for the Fort Lauderdale Daily News. In this capacity, he was one of the founding editors for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, eventually serving as its managing editor. He also worked for the Miami Herald and features editor for the Chicago Daily News.
In 1968, Jack was named press secretary for a U.S. Senator from Florida. He ended his working career as a regional director of public information for the U.S. Department of Labor in Philadelphia, PA. After 26 years with the government, he retired to Cape May, NJ, and later to Fairhope, AL.
After five years of being part-time residents of Lake Tansi, he and his wife made Tennessee their permanent residence.
In lieu of flowers, his family requested donations be made to the Wounded Warrior
Association, Jack's favorite charity.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Bilbrey Funeral Home.
Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.