Petryszak, John, 84, of Hollywood, FL and Austin, TX passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Glenna, his daughter Debbie and family and son John and family. The detailed obituary and remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com. Services will be held at Hollywood Hills United Methodist Church but are postponed due to COVID-19 and will be posted on the website. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in his name to Mike's Place at Meals on Wheels Central Texas or Hospice Austin. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home 512-452-8811.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020