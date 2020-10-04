John R. Halpern, 89, beloved husband of Marion (nee Gansberg) Halpern and loving father to Stephen, Beth and Bonnie Halpern, passed away suddenly on September 17, 2020. After graduating from Seton Hall Univ., he entered the Army. Upon returning home worked in the family business, becoming President of County Supply Co. in 1968. Our father was very active in the Boy Scouts, The Jewish War Veterans and his Synagogue. After raising his family along with our mother, in Cherry Hill, N.J., they settled in South Florida. Dad enjoyed time on the tennis court, his continuing Hebrew studies and his volunteer work. His memory will live in our hearts forever. Donations may be sent to Temple Beth Kodesh in Boynton Beach, FL. in memory of John R. Halpern.



