John Reid Moreland, Jr. 97 of Plantation passed away on July 12, 2020. He grew up in Lexington, MO and attended Wentworth Military Academy. After graduation, he joined the Marines and was sent to Miami University of Oxford, Ohio, for further training. He fought in World War, II, and was called back for the Korean War, retiring with the rank of Major. Armed with his finely honed leadership skills, impeccable ethical standards, and an unyielding commitment to succeed, all cultivated and developed in the Marines, he joined Mobil Oil Co. He led Mobil's successful expansion into Florida during the 1970's and retired from Mobil after 36 years. In addition to his many other accomplishments, he was a founding member of Lago Mar Country Club in Plantation and an avid golfer. He was active in the Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite 32nd Degree. John met the love of his life, Elena, and they were married for 36 years. They traveled the world and enjoyed life. John is survived by his wife, his son, John R. Moreland III; grandchildren Heather (Dennis) Blockland, Reid (Carey) Moreland; great grandchildren Kaleigh, Caleb, and Caden Blockland, Nicholas and Emma Moreland; brother-in-law Agostino Martone; sisters-in-law Jessica Stander and Maria Martone; nephew Gino (Lisa) Martone; niece Rita (Mike) Marro; great nieces Elisabeth (Blake) Longhofer, Victoria and Maria Martone; nephews Michael and Giovanni Marro; and great, great niece Anastasia Longhofer. He was pre-deceased by his great grandson Evan Moreland. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral will be attended only by family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In his honor the family suggests donations to Honor Flight South Florida. Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Funeral Home



