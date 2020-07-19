1/
John R. Moreland Jr.
1923 - 2020
John Reid Moreland, Jr. 97 of Plantation passed away on July 12, 2020. He grew up in Lexington, MO and attended Wentworth Military Academy. After graduation, he joined the Marines and was sent to Miami University of Oxford, Ohio, for further training. He fought in World War, II, and was called back for the Korean War, retiring with the rank of Major. Armed with his finely honed leadership skills, impeccable ethical standards, and an unyielding commitment to succeed, all cultivated and developed in the Marines, he joined Mobil Oil Co. He led Mobil's successful expansion into Florida during the 1970's and retired from Mobil after 36 years. In addition to his many other accomplishments, he was a founding member of Lago Mar Country Club in Plantation and an avid golfer. He was active in the Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite 32nd Degree. John met the love of his life, Elena, and they were married for 36 years. They traveled the world and enjoyed life. John is survived by his wife, his son, John R. Moreland III; grandchildren Heather (Dennis) Blockland, Reid (Carey) Moreland; great grandchildren Kaleigh, Caleb, and Caden Blockland, Nicholas and Emma Moreland; brother-in-law Agostino Martone; sisters-in-law Jessica Stander and Maria Martone; nephew Gino (Lisa) Martone; niece Rita (Mike) Marro; great nieces Elisabeth (Blake) Longhofer, Victoria and Maria Martone; nephews Michael and Giovanni Marro; and great, great niece Anastasia Longhofer. He was pre-deceased by his great grandson Evan Moreland. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral will be attended only by family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In his honor the family suggests donations to Honor Flight South Florida. Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Funeral Home

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Memories & Condolences
July 18, 2020
Elena, you lost a good man, a true gentleman. He was your hero and mine. May God bless you and your family during this time. We love you.
Wendi and Matt Koch
Friend
July 17, 2020
Every interaction with John over the years always made me smile. He was a true gentleman and an adoring husband to Elena. Elena every time we saw him he said you kept him ticking well past his expiration date. He couldnt have been any prouder of you and all that you do. The neighborhood wont be the same without him in it but were glad for all the memories we have of him. Much love, Donna & Michael Berger
Donna & Michael Berger
Neighbor
July 17, 2020
Semper Fi to good man and fellow Marine. John made everyone feel special. He is greatly missed.
Tom Rogan
Friend
July 17, 2020
Elena, may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. John was a wonderful man and we are grateful for the memories we have of him. Jim and Kathy
Jim and Kathy Flautt
Friend
July 17, 2020
Elena and family. So sad to learn of Johns passing. I have so many fond memories of you both. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Helen Rullo
Friend
July 17, 2020
John Moreland was one of a kind - never to be forgotten. It was a treat to know him. Blessings to you, Elena, and lots of love, Susie & George Knapp
Susan Knapp
Friend
July 17, 2020
John, I will always remember your thoughtfulness, and your wonderful letter when I became
alone. Will miss you my friend!!! Cathy Esler
Catherine Esler
July 17, 2020
We will miss you and your zest for life. You were a true gentleman. Elenas hero. Rest In Peace.

Much love,
Bill and Mary Lou Grayson
July 17, 2020
I always looked forward to John walking up, sticking out his hand and saying "how you doin' kid"? I have great respect for John and his lovely wife. Being a veteran myself, my service paled in comparison to John's. To have served in WWII and Korea makes him a true hero. A proud Marine. Semper Fi. Rest in peace dear friend.
Barry Tharp
Barry Tharp
Friend
July 17, 2020
I got closer to John in the last year by playing golf with him, and most of all, our morning walks. Goodbye my friend
GRANT Brundage
Friend
July 17, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jean Gordon
Friend
July 17, 2020
John ,you certainly enjoyed life and help create a lifetime if memories for your MANY Friends and Family
Many thanks. Best wishes to Elena.
Cliff Bauer
Friend
July 17, 2020
We will miss you dear friend. Death is only a physical separation from us. You will continue to live with us in our hearts everyday.
Bob & Val
Robert Rossi
Friend
July 17, 2020
We are so grateful to have had John as a friend. He was a true gentleman. A very proud Marine. A wonderful husband to his dear Elena. He will be remembered fondly. Will miss the many conversations we have had. RIP dear friend.
Mike & Linda Oliver
Friend
July 16, 2020
Thank you, John, for your service. We always enjoyed talking to you at family gatherings. You will be missed. May you rest in God's eternal peace.
Jay and Lina Kell
Friend
July 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Robert and Janis Ellis
Friend
July 15, 2020
JOHN, DEAR JOHN! May you rest in peace after enjoying a very happy, active life with your precious, ELENA. Lago Mar will not be the same as their will always be a space for you at the gin table & on the first tee box! Love, Carl & Jackie,...Katie too!!!
Carl/Jackie Peterson
Friend
July 14, 2020
Brother John, you are now at rest, with our other Marine buddies in heaven. Rest in Peace !
Love Ted and Donna
Theodore and Donna Veskosky
Military
July 14, 2020
Thank you for your service John.......May you Rest In Peace. God speed!
Care T
Acquaintance
