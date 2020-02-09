|
John Nicholas Revello, 68, passed away on Feb. 3, 2020, in Fort Pierce, Fla., after a valiant battle with cancer. A loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, he was always ready with a joke and a smile.
Born July 16, 1951, on Staten Island, he lived in Concord and graduated from New Dorp High School. He worked for the NYC Sanitation Department for many years. In later life, John devoted much time to helping those with addiction, including serving as manager of a halfway house in Pompano Beach, where he lived most of the past 20 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Theresa and Nicholas Revello, and his second wife, Wendy. He is survived by his four children: John (Angela), Jolene (Craig), both of Toms River, N.J., Anthony (Sara) of Webster, N.Y. and Nicole (Anthony) of Beachwood, N.J.; 13 grandchildren and great-granddaughter Giavana; his sister Joanne (Mario) Parisi of Staten Island and two nephews Phil and Nick.
A sports fan, Johnny enjoyed hockey, boxing, baseball and football. He spoiled his dogs, especially his loyal Jake. A man of faith, he loved his family dearly and lived life to the fullest. John will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Online condolences may be made to the family at dignitymemorial.com. Cremation services provided by Aycock Funeral Home & Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Fort Pierce.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020