Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Boca Raton, FL
On Sunday, September 1, 2019, John Sullivan, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at age 70. He attended Marquette University, where he met the love of his life, Nancy Conlon. He worked in the construction business for 30 years, 26 with Minto Corporation. He lived in South Florida his entire life and was a resident of Deerfield Beach since 1977. John had a passion for traveling. He was known for his positive attitude, focus on family and fun filled spirit.

John was preceded in death by his father, Robert, his mother, Margaret Mary, his sister, Margaret "Prim" and brother Robert. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Nancy, his two children John and Laurie and their spouses Michelle and Glenn, his five grandchildren Casey, Sean, Grace, Joshua, Sophia, his brothers Tom and Bill, Aunt Ursula, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A mass will be held 10am on Friday, September 13th at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Boca Raton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 6, 2019
