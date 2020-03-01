|
John S. White Jr. of Plantation Fl, departed Earth on Tuesday February 18th, 2020 at 86 years of age. A native of Jacksonville Fl, John graduated from Landon High School and then from Ga Military College in Millidgeville, Ga then followed by an enlistment with the U.S.Army and received an Honorable Discharge. John migrated to South Florida in 1976. John is predeceased by his parents John Sr. and Gladys White. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia White, sons John III, Douglas and David, Grandchildren Kaylie, Eilise, Caleb. JJ, Sam, Avi. Sara & Sara. John was an avid gas station memorabilia collector, and a pioneer of the Antique Automobile restorers hobby. John was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Model A Restorers Club and Model T Ford Club of America and International, John was a founding organizer of the Birthplace of Speed Car Show, Beach Sprints and Gaslight Parade in Ormond Beach, FL where he attended every meet from 1959 thru 2018. John was a loving Father, Grandfather, a good neighbor, and friend to everyone. The most notable part of John's legacy was his selfless giving to Family and Friends who needed help and for that the World was a better place for those blessed to have known him. Funeral Services and Military Honors to be held at TM Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 NW 4 Street on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Friends will be received from 10-11AM. Funeral Service with Military honors will be held at 11:00AM. The family will continue to receive friends following the service. Burial will take place at later date. tmralph.com 587-6888
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020