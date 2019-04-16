John Suskauer passed away on April 14,2019, due to Alzheimers related complications. Born in 1928 in New York City, he is survived by his devoted and beloved wife, Terry. Their marriage was a beautiful love story after they married at the Plaza Hotel in NYC in 1953. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Linda(Jon),sons William(Betsy) and Scott(Michelle), grandchildren Melissa, Kayla, Wendy, John, Talia and Rebecca. He lived a wonderful life in both Long Beach, New York, and Pompano Beach, Florida. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. John had a long successful career in retail working for International Gift Shops in NYC and later for the Buxton Leather Company. Retirement years in Florida were spent playing tennis, traveling, and being a proud and loving Papa to his adoring grandkids. Funeral services will be held at Star of David Memorial Gardens , April 17 at 1030 a.m. at 7701 Bailey Road, North Lauderdale, Florida. Contributions in his memory may be made to the . at Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary