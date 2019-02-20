|
|
1-20-1929 – 2-16-2019"Has Left the Building"Age 90. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. We will have a small celebration of his life on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at his place of residence, Riverside Towers, 303 North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach, FL. Stop by and have a drink and a bite on John. Come share your stories and good times. Hope to see you there. Need more information call John's son Gary 954-629-2908.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019