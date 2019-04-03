|
|
of Cooper City, died aged 88 on March 13, 2019. Born May 2, 1930 in Virginia, he was a USN veteran & known locally as owner & operator of catering service Baby Banquets. He was beloved by his family & friends and never met a stranger. Tom leaves behind his wife of almost 37 years, Jenny; his brother Joe; his children Crissy Brand, Jennie (Brand) Chiles, & John Thomas "Tommy" Brand, IV; his grandchildren Nicole Brand, Mary Elizabeth & Emily Moody, and Harrison & Nora Chiles; & his nephew Travis Brand. He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Dana Brand Moody. A local memorial service will be held at Davie United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm. His burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in his hometown of Harrisonburg, VA on May 18, 2019.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019