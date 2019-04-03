Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Brand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Thomas "Tom" Brand III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Thomas "Tom" Brand III Obituary
of Cooper City, died aged 88 on March 13, 2019. Born May 2, 1930 in Virginia, he was a USN veteran & known locally as owner & operator of catering service Baby Banquets. He was beloved by his family & friends and never met a stranger. Tom leaves behind his wife of almost 37 years, Jenny; his brother Joe; his children Crissy Brand, Jennie (Brand) Chiles, & John Thomas "Tommy" Brand, IV; his grandchildren Nicole Brand, Mary Elizabeth & Emily Moody, and Harrison & Nora Chiles; & his nephew Travis Brand. He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Dana Brand Moody. A local memorial service will be held at Davie United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm. His burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in his hometown of Harrisonburg, VA on May 18, 2019.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.