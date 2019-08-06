|
John Thomas Shannon, 79, formerly of Fremont, OH, died in Brooksville, FL on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
John was proud to serve in the US Marine Corps. He was a graduated from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science and was a Funeral Director and Embalmer for many years in Wolcottville, IN, and Miami, FL. In 1971 he joined the Miami Police Department and retired in 1991 with the rank of Sergeant. After his retirement, he spent many years as a Hospice Volunteer in South Florida.
He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Mary Elle Shannon; daughters, Tami Sue Dollar, SW Ranches, FL, Cathy Ann Covone, Cooper City, FL, Jennifer Lynn Martin, Tampa, FL and one son, Brian Palmer Shannon, SW Ranches; four grandchildren, Chris Michael (Jordan) Shannon of Avon Park, FL and Anthony John (AJ) of Cooper City, Shannon Martin and Makenzy (Mac) Martin both of Tampa, FL; one great grandson, Tucker Thomas Shannon and one great granddaughter, Anniston Lee Shannon, of Avon Park, FL; brother, Jerry Shannon, Wahpeton, ND, Brother-in-Law Dr. Robert Agee, Hidden Hills, CA, and Sister-in-Law Barbara Smith of Norwalk, OH.
John was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol Ann Berlekamp, Sidney, OH.
Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019, from 2 – 4 pm and 6 – 8 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.
Service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, 1:00 pm, with one hour of visitation at the funeral home prior to the service, Pastor Scott Mauch officiating.
Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, OH with Military Honors.
To read John's full obituary and express online condolences to the family, please visit www.whhfh.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019