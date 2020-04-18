John W Cann Jr. (Jack) Passed away on Wednesday April 8, 2020. John Cann 75 born on February 13, 1945 in Kankakee Illinois. He was the son of the late John Cann and Genevieve Cann. He proudly served in the US Navy and was stationed in Kingsvill, Texas during that time he married love of his life Bonnie Cann. On returning home he and his wife settled in Plantation and then he joined the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department where he courageously served the city for 26 years. During that time, he also had his own locksmith business "Cann's Locksmith" and had a painting business with some of his fellow firefighters. He was a driver engineer for his 26-year career on the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department. After his retirement in 1994 he and his wife kept busy with their rental properties and Jack also ran his father's business the legendary Johnny's Lounge in Hallandale, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Genevieve and his brother Michael. He is survived by his wife Bonnie of 54 years, daughter Lisa, son in-law David and his only grandson Jonathan and his niece Genevieve and his aunt Dolores. He put up quite the battle with cancer the last 11 years supported by his family and many dear friends. He will be greatly missed by all who that met and knew him. The family wants to extend much gratitude and appreciation to Nicole, Kelly, Carrie, Debbie and Latoya at Westside Regional Hospital for the loving care and compassion they provided John and family. The family also wants to thank all doctors that managed his care the last eleven years which include Dr. Mike Cusnir, Karen Stephenson APRN, and Dr.Jason Tache. A funeral service will be held later when permitted and a notice will be posted. Arrangements will be made by Fred Hunters, in Hollywood, FL.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2020.