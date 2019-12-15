|
John William Wikberg passed away peacefully in his sleep on 12/11/20109. He was 90 years and not ready to retire. His family migrated to Summit, New Jersey from Sweden. He graduated from Upsala College, was a Korean War Veteran and owned a successful real estate and insurance agency in Hollywood FL for over 60 years.
JW or Bill, as he was known by many, was a kind, thoughtful and honest man. He was always willing to help others and bring people together. At family gatherings, he would always toast "I love you all." And we loved him! He always saw the good in people. We were so proud of him and the man that he was.
He was a member of the Coral Ridge Yacht Club, Fort Lauderdale Surf and Beach Club and a board member on the Ft Lauderdale Navy League.
He is preceded in death by his 2nd wife Jane T. Spray Wikberg and his sister Terry Lutz. Bill is survived by his three children, Suzanne Ross, Christina Wikberg and John William Wikberg Jr.; grandson, James Dunbar Ross IV.; his older sister, Britt Kihn and Jane's stepson, Philip Spray.
Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, 12/18 and Thursday, 12/19 from 5-8pm at Baird-Case Jordan-Fannin Funeral Home. Interment will take place on Friday, 12/20 at 10am at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ft. Lauderdale Navy league.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 15, 2019