James C. Boyd Funeral Home
2324 Sistrunk Boulevard or 2324 NW 6th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
(954) 584-3940
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boyd Anderson High School Auditorium
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
New Mount Olive Baptist Church
400 NW 9th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL
View Map
Johnny Hardge Obituary
Johnny Hardge passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 74. Raised in Dania, Florida. Johnny was the second of eleven children born to the late John Estor and Rosia Bell Anthony Hardge. He resided in Parkland, with his wife of 50 years, Diane Hardge. He was the father of Jeane Tomlinson (Neil) and Kevin Grisby (Latreace) and the grandfather of Nijel, Nadia, Kennedy, Kearra and Kameron. He was the brother of John Jr., Annette, Charles, Aletha, Bobbie, Sylvester, Donald, Ronald, Kenneth (deceased) and Bernard. Johnny's early education was at Crispus Attucks. He received an undergraduate degree from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and a graduate degree from Nova Southeastern University. He was inducted into the Southern University Sports Hall of Fame in 2007 and was the President of IRecruit at Southern University. Johnny was a dedicated administrator in the Broward County Public School system for 42 years. He was a member of First Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Viewing: Boyd Anderson High School Auditorium on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral service: New Mount Olive Baptist Church, 400 NW 9th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am. Floral arrangements may be sent to James C. Boyd Funeral Home, 2324 NW 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019
