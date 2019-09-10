|
Jon Paul Brockwell passed away on September 4, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Jon is survived by his three sons; Paul Brockwell, Jon Brockwell, and Joseph Brockwell; two grandchildren, Austin Brockwell and Kayla Brockwell, and a sister Eleanor Crisci. Jon was a loving father, grandfather, and dear friend to all. He treasured these relationships and created lifelong friendships with many. Jon was born on August 12, 1943 in Nashville, Tennessee. He moved with his family to South Florida in the 1950's and has lived in the Fort Lauderdale area since. He began his career serving in the U.S. Navy.
Upon his return from service Jon joined the Fort Lauderdale Police Department where he served as a Detective Sergeant. Jon found his true calling in the real estate industry bringing together buyers, investors and lenders. He was a wonderful man with a generous heart and will be truly missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to in Jon's name
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 10, 2019