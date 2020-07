Jon Stanley Spisiak died at home in Delray Beach, Florida on July 6, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Helene (Schweitzer) of 38 years, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. Jon was born in Buffalo, NY on March 2, 1937, to Emily and Stan Spisiak. Jon attended West Seneca High School and Canisius College in Buffalo NY. Services will be held at a later time due to Covid.



