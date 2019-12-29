Home

Jon Theodore Overgard


1939 - 2019
Jon Theodore Overgard Obituary
Jon Theodore Overgard (1939-2019)

Jon has died after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease leaving behind his wife, Linda, daughter Jen, son in law Ken Wiggins, grandchildren Connor and Penelope, sisters Sandy of Hilton Head S.C., Karen of Venice, Fl and many more family and friends. Jon loved his family, his dental practice, various sports, music, and reading. Services will be private. Please, no flowers, but memorials can be sent to the or the Andrew Nininger State Veterans Nursing Home.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019
