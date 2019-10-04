|
|
Jonathan Aaron Reiss, 40, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla, passed away September 30, 2019
Jon was born March 3, 1979 in Long Island, NY. The loving son of Roxanne Cuthbertson and Paul and Rosemary Reiss. Jon is survived by his parents and leaves behind sister's Kimberly, Jennifer and Nicole and nieces Brooke, Olivia, Liza and a nephew Joshua. John leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousin's and his most beloved dog Woody. Burial will take place in Long Island, NY, including a celebration of life in Rhode Island. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jonathan's name to a for people in need or homeless animals. We would love to acknowledge your gift and condolences at [email protected]
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Oct. 4, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2001