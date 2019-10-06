Home

Carmichael - Hemperley Funeral Home and Crematory
135 Senoia Road
Peachtree City, GA 30269
(770) 631-9171
Jonathan Walker Good


1962 - 2019
Jonathan Walker Good, age 56, born October 1, 1962 in Bedford, MA, died peacefully on September 20, 2019, in Seattle, Washington, with family members and friends at his bedside. He graduated from Riverwood High School in Atlanta, GA, and received his B.B.A at Emory University. After graduation he was administrator of  Morningside Retirement Facility in Fort Lauderdale, FL.  He went on to renovate space for a new restaurant in Fort Lauderdale called the Good Planet.  Many happy times, art shows, and events were held at the restaurant where he made life-long friends.  After selling the restaurant, he entered the real estate business, buying and selling rental properties in Fort Lauderdale, Daytona Beach, and New Smyrna Beach, FL. He lived in New Smyrna Beach and also had a residence in Seattle, WA where he spent his summers. Jonathan lived a wonderful life filled with adoring friends and family, travel, adventure, and loads of laughter.  Hiking and skiing with his father, brother and friends were two of his favorite activities. 

Jonathan is survived by his parents, Barbara and Freeman Good, of Fort Lauderdale, FL., brother, Matthew, of Denver, CO.,  sister, Julie, of Silver City, NM, and nephew, Ian Good, of Taos, NM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.   Donation information is online at winshipcancer.emory.edu  

A graveside service will be held at Bethsaida Cemetery in Riverdale, GA on Saturday, Oct 12th, at 11:00 a.m.  We welcome everyone for a remembrance reception  to be held following the service at the Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home,  135 Senoia Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
