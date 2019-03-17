Our sweet Jonny, The world keeps turning and the sun comes out each day, but life has never been the same since God called you away. You were the most special person, so gentle and so kind. You left the sweetest memories and thoughts of you behind. We all wish there was a way to see you one more time, to thank you for the joy you brought into ALL our lives. Jonny- we miss you each and every day, Love Dad, Mom, Susie, John, Jess, Jake and family 9/18/87-3/18/05 Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary