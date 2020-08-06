1/1
Jose Fermin
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Jose Fermin (49) our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Friday, July 17, 2020 while at home.

Those who knew Jose prior to his accident, would say he was the life of the party. He was adventurous and full of energy. He loved music and spending time with family and friends.

Jose will be missed everyday by his Father, Jose, his Mother, Josefina, his Sisters, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many, many great friends.

We Know that you will be free of pain and will be able to move freely in heaven.

We will forever miss you.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

