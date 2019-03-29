Home

Josefina joined her Lord and Savior on March 20, 2019. She lived a full and meaningful life. Josefina was born in Havana, Cuba to Jose Mier and Sarah (née Martinez) Mier on May 18, 1924. She immigrated to the United States and eventually settled into the Fort Lauderdale community in 1963. Josefina retired from Broward County Public Schools (Markham Elementary School – Pompano Beach, FL) in 1986. She enjoyed fashion, music, and played the piano throughout her life. Josefina was a caring sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and had a wonderful, outgoing personality. She previously served as a member of The Salvation Army Home League. She participated in church services at Heart of Jesus Catholic Church – Maronite Rite. She is survived by her brother: Jose Raoul (wife Carmen) Mier, two children: Manuel (wife Deborah) Diego and Edward (wife Lydia) Diego, two grandchildren: Eric (wife Elizabeth) Diego and Kenny (wife Tricia) Diego, and four great grandchildren: Henry, Louis, Sophia, and Olivia. Private funeral services will be performed by Broward Burial & Cremation.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
