Joey was born in Hoboken, New Jersey on September 04, 1940 and passed away at home in Wilton Manors, Florida on June 19, 2020.



Joey was a long time resident of the Fire Island Pines.



Joey had a varied career including Real Estate, owing an Antiques Store, Hair Salon Owner and Hair Dresser.



Joey was an animal lover, volunteer usher at the Broward Center and an early volunteer at the Poverello Center.



He was also involved in the "Prime Timers".



Joey is survived by his Brother Vincent Andreula of Hoboken New Jersey, his many nieces and nephews and a large circle of Loving Friends.



