Joseph (Joey) Andreula
1940 - 2020
Joey was born in Hoboken, New Jersey on September 04, 1940 and passed away at home in Wilton Manors, Florida on June 19, 2020.

Joey was a long time resident of the Fire Island Pines.

Joey had a varied career including Real Estate, owing an Antiques Store, Hair Salon Owner and Hair Dresser.

Joey was an animal lover, volunteer usher at the Broward Center and an early volunteer at the Poverello Center.

He was also involved in the "Prime Timers".

Joey is survived by his Brother Vincent Andreula of Hoboken New Jersey, his many nieces and nephews and a large circle of Loving Friends.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Pompano Beach
100 NW 70th Avenue, Suite 140
Plantation, FL 33317
9547713270
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
May God retrieve you in a very beautiful moment. With Love Johnny
John J Andreula Sr
July 3, 2020
I will always love you uncle Joey u were a Rock even when u never called me back I always respected your feelings!! U will be missed in all our hearts!! I know your up in heaven with Jesus your and your parents n of course all your siblings that are gone!! Sending my love to heaven !!
Cindy Andreula Olazabal
Family
July 3, 2020
My Uncle Joey. A kind hearted, thoughtful man, whose grace and laughter will always be in my heart.
Mark Halmo
