|
|
Joseph E. Rainboth 78, of Wilton Manors, died on Friday May 17, 2019. A resident since 1962, formerly of Beacon, NY. Joe served in the US Marines and retired from Dixie Metal Products. Joe is Survived by his wife Jean, Sister Joyce (Angelo) of New York, Brothers James (Linda) of Oakland Park and Dennis (Renata) of New York. He is also survived by many beloved Nieces and Nephews and their Special Kid and God Daughter, Nicole. Mass of the Christian Burial will be Saturday 1:00 PM at St Clement Catholic Church, 2975 N. Andrews Ave. On line condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services. Wilton Manors.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 26 to May 29, 2019