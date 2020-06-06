Joseph Edward Tole
Joseph Edward Tole Sr., known to friends as "Joe", passed away on Sunday, May 24th, 2020, at the age of 71.

Joe was always a caring and loving father and brother, hard worker, loyal friend and a lovable person to everyone who knew him.

Joe is survived by his son, Joseph Tole Jr. of Burlington, Ontario, Canada; his sister, Kathleen Tole of Palm City, Florida; and his nephew, Robert Tole of Bridgewater, NJ. He is predeceased by his brothers, Robert Tole and Christopher Tole.

Joe will be sincerely missed and forever be remembered by his immediate and extended family, friends, and loved ones.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 6, 2020.
