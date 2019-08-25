Home

Joseph G. Valvano


1922 - 2019
Joseph G. Valvano Obituary
JOSEPH G. VALVANO of Clinton, CT and Wynmoor, Coconut Creek, FL, born

January 19, 1922 and died July 24, 2019.

Joseph was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Priscilla Valvano, as well as by nine of

his ten siblings. He is survived by his four children, six grandchildren, numerous nieces

and nephews, and many friends. Joseph was a Master Cabinetmaker by trade, and

operated a retail furniture store in CT for several decades. He was an accomplished

ballroom dancer who visited south Florida often, frequenting our area ballrooms. But in

1983 he reached the pinnacle of amateur ballroom competition when he won the

National Title in the Lindy Hop, at the Harvest Moon Ball in Madison Square Garden.

He danced up to the end. His friends are confident he is dancing, still. Services will be

held in Clinton, CT on September 14th. To sign the online guestbook, visit

www.swanfh.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
