JOSEPH G. VALVANO of Clinton, CT and Wynmoor, Coconut Creek, FL, born
January 19, 1922 and died July 24, 2019.
Joseph was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Priscilla Valvano, as well as by nine of
his ten siblings. He is survived by his four children, six grandchildren, numerous nieces
and nephews, and many friends. Joseph was a Master Cabinetmaker by trade, and
operated a retail furniture store in CT for several decades. He was an accomplished
ballroom dancer who visited south Florida often, frequenting our area ballrooms. But in
1983 he reached the pinnacle of amateur ballroom competition when he won the
National Title in the Lindy Hop, at the Harvest Moon Ball in Madison Square Garden.
He danced up to the end. His friends are confident he is dancing, still. Services will be
held in Clinton, CT on September 14th. To sign the online guestbook, visit
www.swanfh.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019