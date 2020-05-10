Joseph G. Walsh
WALSH, Joseph G. of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Cambridge, passed away peacefully at home on May 2, 2020. Son of the late Joseph and Barbara Walsh of Dorchester, Ma., dear brother of Sr. Barbara Joseph Walsh of Wellesley and Stephen Walsh of Roslindale, and the late Mary Machaby, Michael Walsh, Ann Walsh, and Thomas Walsh. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and loyal friends. Born and raised in Dorchester, Joe served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. After graduating from MIT, he was employed for many years as an engineer at Draper Laboratory. Joe enjoyed skiing in Vermont and sailing in the Caribbean and, in recent years, relaxing with his friends at Holloway's Irish Pub in Boca Raton. Due to the current situation with COVID-19, Joe's services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to Office of Engineering Outreach Programs Fund, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 600 Memorial Drive, W98-200, Cambridge, MA 02139-4822.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Beloved Uncle Joe
We were blessed to have Uncle Joe in our lives. He loved many dinners around my parents' dining room table, telling stories and having a cup of tea. Nobody enjoyed having a cake, candles and the kids around for their birthday than Uncle Joe. He loved family and will be missed.
May 10, 2020
May 10, 2020
May 8, 2020
Joe and friends
Great memories, on water and on snow. "Finest kind"
May 8, 2020
May 8, 2020
I will forever be grateful for having met Joe many years ago when I lived in Boston and remember fondly times listening to great music at some his favorite haunts, talking about politics, skiing in VT. Smart, funny, kind. A good man. RIP, Joe.
May 7, 2020
SOARING OVER PLYMOUTH
GREAT MEMORIES OF PLAYING TENNIS AT TUCKER HILL LODGE, SKIING AT MAD RIVER GLEN, AFTER WORK DRINKS AT BRANDY PETES, BOSTON AND GROUP DINNERSON COMMERCIAL WHARF
REST IN PEACE,
