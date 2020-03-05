Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center
18840 W. Dixie Hwy
North Miami Beach, FL 33180
305-932-2700

Dr. Joseph Isadore Harris

Dr. Joseph Isadore Harris Obituary
Dr. Joseph Isadore Harris, 91 of Miami Beach, formerly of Brooklyn, NY passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was the son of the late Benjamin & Dora Harris, beloved husband of the late Dr. Joanie Harris, loving father of Judy (Kenny) Goldman, Jamie (Cindy) Harris, Jonathan (Stacey) Harris & Dr. Joshua (Dr. Ana) Harris, adored grandfather of Alex, Jordan & Jeffrey, Rebecca, Ariel & Mori, Brandon, Alyssa, Aviva & Dahlia, Jacob, Benjamin, Eleanor & Joanna. Family was extremely important to Joe & Joanie. Spending time with their grandchildren was their greatest joy. Dr. Harris was one of the founding doctors at Mount Sinai Medical Center. He was President of the medical staff. He also served as Vice-President of the DCMA. Dr. Harris and his wife, Dr. Joanie Harris the love of his life, practiced medicine together for nearly 30 years. Donations in memory of Dr. Harris can be made to Greater Miami Jewish Federation, https://jewishmiami.org/ Temple Service TODAY, March 5th at 12:00 noon at Bet Shira Congregation 7500 SW 120th St, Pinecrest, FL 33156. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel (305) 932-2700.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2020
