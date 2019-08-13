|
Joseph J. Hirko RN,64, of the Hudson section of Plains, PA and formerly of the Fort Lauderdale area, was welcomed by his Lord on the evening of Tuesday, August 6,2019, at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, PA.
Joe was a traveling nurse throughout the US prior to taking up residence in Florida where he worked at Broward General, Hollywood Medical Center and Northwest Medical Center.
Arrangements are in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc, Plains Township, PA. For online condolences, please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2019