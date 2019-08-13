Home

Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Saints Peter and Paul
Hudson Road
Joseph J. Hirko RN


1955 - 2019
Joseph J. Hirko RN Obituary
Joseph J. Hirko RN,64, of the Hudson section of Plains, PA and formerly of the Fort Lauderdale area, was welcomed by his Lord on the evening of Tuesday, August 6,2019, at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, PA.

Joe was a traveling nurse throughout the US prior to taking up residence in Florida where he worked at Broward General, Hollywood Medical Center and Northwest Medical Center.

Arrangements are in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc, Plains Township, PA.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2019
