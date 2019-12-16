Home

Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries
718 South Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316-1219
954-527-1550
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries
718 South Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316-1219
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
901 NE 2nd St.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Joseph J. Rubano Jr.


1951 - 2019
Joseph J. Rubano Jr. Obituary
JOSEPH J. RUBANO, JR. passed away on December 10th, 2019. Joseph was born on April 10, 1951, in Miami, Florida. He moved with his family to Ft. Lauderdale and attended Plantation High School. Upon graduation, he joined his family's business, working at RPM Diesel Engine Co. In 1982 he left RPM to start his own company, Gold Coast Power, Inc. It was one of the pioneer companies to have their own computer database of diesel engines and diesel related equipment from all over the US. John amassed a network of Detroit Diesel, Caterpillar, and Cummins dealer and distributor contacts upon which Gold Coast Power drew to find his buyers the best possible deal.

He loved the ocean, music and his family. He is survived by his ex-wife, Gloria; sons Joseph Rubano III and Nicholas Rubano; his father, Joseph John Rubano, Sr. and his wife Dolores; his sister, Terry Berry; and his Aunt, Marie Mulligan. Joseph was preceded in death by his mother, Janet DeHaut.

He will be missed by all who knew him and is at peace with the Lord. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5:00-8:00pm at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home at 718 Federal Hwy, Ft. Lauderdale. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, 10:00 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 901 NE 2nd St., Ft. Lauderdale.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 16, 2019
