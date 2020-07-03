Mr. Joseph J. Rubano, age 90 of Fort Lauderdale, passed away in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. At the time of his passing he was surrounded by those he loved the most.
In 1956 Joseph established RPM Engine Company and in 1981 established Diesel Service of America. Under his guidance the company's, established an outstanding reputation as the complete source for marine engine sales, service and maintenance. Joseph was the original founder of Marina Mile Blvd and belonged to many marine associations including, the Marina Mile Association, Port Everglades Association and the Marine Industries Association. Joseph was also a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church.
Joseph is survived by his wife Dolores; his daughter, Theresa "Terry" Berry. Joseph also held close to his heart the memory of his son, Joseph J. Rubano, Jr. who passed away on December 10, 2019. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren, Nicholas Rubano, April Keys, Julie Grinder and Lynn Bernstein; his great grandchildren, Zachary Grinder, Ashlee Rivas, Katelyn Keys, Caroline Keys, Emily Keys, Ryan Davis, Hannah Bernstein and Sonya Bernstein; his great great grandchild, Madison Rivas.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:00 at the Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home, 4061 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. Joseph's funeral service will commence on Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Entombment will take place in Lauderdale Memorial Park.
Social distancing guidelines in accordance with Federal, State and CDC, recommendations are strictly followed. Broward County Regulations require all guests to wear a mask.
