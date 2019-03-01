|
|
Joseph J. Spinella, 83, of Jensen Beach, FL and Sapphire, NC, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2018. He grew up in Passaic, NJ, attended Fairleigh Dickinson University, and had a very successful career with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in New Jersey and Florida. Joe was a longtime resident of Lighthouse Point, an avid fisherman, and tennis player.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Jean Spinella. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jeri, son Gary (Sandra) of California, daughter Lynn Pagans (Greg), Loredana (granddaughter) of Lighthouse Point, and daughter Suzanne Satterfield (Michael) and Christopher (grandson) of Virginia, and beloved dog Tally.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 12:00 noon at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Lighthouse Point, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an animal shelter or rescue of your choice.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019