Joseph John Orze
1932 - 2020
Joseph Orze, 87, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed-away on Friday, May 29, 2020. Joseph was born in Exeter, Pennsylvania to John and Veronica Orzechowski on December 11, 1932. He was married to Carol M. Schiferle (Orze) for sixty-four years. Joseph received his Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree from Syracuse University. While teaching at Middle Tennessee State University, Joseph received a Doctorate in Educational Administration from Peabody College at Vanderbilt University. Joseph had an illustrious career in higher education and was appointed president of Worcester State College (1975-82) followed by Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA (1982-85). His colleagues referred to him as an outstanding educator and administrator. Close friends described him as a formidable athlete. Others ascribed to him the qualities of a gifted artist. Joseph was truly a renaissance man. He was predeceased by his eldest son Mark; and is survived by his wife Carol; his son Craig; his daughter Noelle; his two grandchildren Aaron Orze and Meghan Orze; and three great grandchildren Dakota, Romeo, and Atticus. Services will be held at Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Boca Raton, FL on Friday, June 26, 2020. Funeral Arrangements under Babione-Kraeer Funeral Home.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Service
Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Babione - Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1100 North Federal Highway
Boca Raton, FL 33432
5613958787
