SAVKO, John Joseph "Jack", 90, of Pompano Beach died May 22, 2019. An honorable man who served our country in the USN from 1948-1952 during the Korean War. He worked at Aker Casten for 19 years where he was well loved and highly regarded. Jack is survived by long-time companion Amy Houston, her children, Alexander and Karen; nephews George Miller, III and Robert Miller; and dear friends Pilar, Margaret and Felipe. A service with Military Honors will be held at South Florida National Cemetery, June 14, 2019, at 9:30 AM, Service Lane #1. Arrangements by Neptune Society.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 9, 2019