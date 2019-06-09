Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Pompano Beach
100 NW 70th Avenue, Suite 140
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 771-3270
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Savko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph John Savko

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph John Savko Obituary
SAVKO, John Joseph "Jack", 90, of Pompano Beach died May 22, 2019. An honorable man who served our country in the USN from 1948-1952 during the Korean War. He worked at Aker Casten for 19 years where he was well loved and highly regarded. Jack is survived by long-time companion Amy Houston, her children, Alexander and Karen; nephews George Miller, III and Robert Miller; and dear friends Pilar, Margaret and Felipe. A service with Military Honors will be held at South Florida National Cemetery, June 14, 2019, at 9:30 AM, Service Lane #1. Arrangements by Neptune Society.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now