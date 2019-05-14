Joseph Julian Jackler, age 89 of Boca Raton FL, died on May 12, 2019. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 14th at 10:00 am at the Beth El Mausoleum of Boca Raton 333 SW 4th Ave, Boca Raton FL 33432Joe, formerly of Syracuse NY was born on April 26, 1930 in Brooklyn NY and grew up in Catskill NY is predeceased by his parents Sidney and Dorothy Jackler. He is survived by his beloved wife and college sweetheart Doris who were married for over 68 years, his son and business partner Jay L. Jackler, CPA (Bonnie) of Boca Raton FL, Grandchildren Sidney (Megan) Jackler of Honolulu HI, Ashley Jackler of Manlius NY, along with his Great Grandsons Samuel Joseph Jackler (Manlius) and Richard Kamuela Jackler (Honolulu).A graduate of the Cheshire Academy, Joe earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology and master's degree in Accounting from Syracuse University. Besides founding a CPA firm and various other business enterprises, Joe served on the Board of Directors of Metropolitan Bank, Norstar Bank, The Bank of New York, The Old Course of Broken Sound and the Bent Creek Homeowners' Association.In later years Joe was an active investment manager and the continued rock of the Jackler family. He imparted sage wisdom to family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.Please contact Jay Jackler (561) 212-6648 with any questions. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the or the American Cancer Association. Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary