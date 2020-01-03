|
Joseph Lattis Eddings, 87, a long time South Florida resident, passed away at Westside Regional Hospital in Plantation, Florida on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born June 9, 1932 in Greenwood, Florida to James and Willie Mae Eddings, he was the sixth oldest of eight children, all of whom have preceded him in death. Joseph was the former principal of William Dandy Middle School (formerly Everglades Middle School) in Fort Lauderdale. He retired in 1991 after serving 35 years in education. In addition, Joseph was a leader in his church and in the community. He was an Elder at Ascension Peace Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale and was a board member of the childcare services. He is survived by his loving wife Betty Jo, of 57 years; sons Michael E. Butler, Donald Hart, and Joseph Hart; daughters Jenna Garcia, Jennifer Booker, and Joliette Woodson. He had eight grandchildren: Raven Harris, Joseph Harris, Sheena Hart, Diamond Hart, Dontrell Hart, Jayla Booker, Joi Booker, and Rayne Woodson; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A private gathering will be held in his honor at a date yet to be determined.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 3, 2020