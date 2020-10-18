Joseph Lewis Davis passed away surrounded by family on 10/16/2020. Joe was born in Bridgeport, CT on Groundhog Day, 02/02/1943 and never seemed to stop. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Suzanne, his brother Bob and wife Patty as well as his sons Joey & John. He was a lover of his family, friends and hot dogs. A proud Navy veteran and plank owner of the USS Kitty Hawk. Joe spent his years working in his pawn shops, helping his family & friends and traveling the world buying estate jewelry. When he wasn't working or spending time with friends & family, he was selling/buying on eBay and collecting coins/memorabilia. He was loved by many. He is survived by his children: Tommy, Tim (Jane), Tracey & Jamie (Tamra) His grandchildren: Jessica (Celeste), Deanna (Ben), Michael (LeighAnn), Timmy (Lauren), Joey (Jennifer), Ralphie, Samantha & Jonathon. His great grandchildren: Jack, Luke, Anthony, Jaxson & Amelia. As well as his niece, Mary (Paul) and their children Paulie, Adam & Hailey as well as many other family members, close friends and colleagues. A memorial service will be planned for late 2021 in Florida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store