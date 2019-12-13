Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
|
Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel
3201 NW 72nd Ave.
Hollywood, FL 33024
954-963-2400
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel
3201 NW 72nd Ave.
Hollywood, FL 33024
View Map
Joseph London Obituary
Joe London, 67, of Coral Springs, FL, passed away following a long battle with MS on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He is lovingly survived by his children Laurence and Shira (Tom), brothers Alan (Wendy) and Stuart (Leslie), cherished grandchildren Brian, Alyssa, and Blake, and mother Roslyn.

Joe was born and raised in Brooklyn before moving to South Florida as a teenager. He graduated from Beach High and loved working for the City of Miami Beach in telecommunications for 20 years. His relentless positive nature and sense of humor resonated with all. He adored his family and cherished his dog Cosmo and cat Woody.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, 12:00 PM at Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel 3201 NW 72 Ave, Hollywood, FL 33024 (954) 963-2400. Shiva to follow at the home of Shira and Tom Gelske.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 13, 2019
