Formerly of Boca Bayou, Emmanuel Baptist Church in Coconut Creek, FL and Angel Care of Vero Beach, FL, Joe passed from death to new life in Jesus Christ on Monday, June 15, 2020. Joe is survived by daughters, Laurie Soccio and Shari Soccio Wright, Pattie; granddaughter, Kelly Campesi Coniglio and Ray; and great-grandchildren, Andrew and Sarah; and many nieces and nephews. Interment on June 25, 2020. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in lieu of flowers.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 21, 2020.