Joseph Luis Alvarez
1952 - 2020
Joseph Luis Alvarez, 67, of Parkland passed away on May 7, 2020. He was born on December 17, 1952 in New York City, New York. He was a long-time resident of Brooklyn, New York before moving to Boca Raton. As it happens in many lives Joseph developed many medical issues over the last 20 years but he managed them with grace, dignity and fought those issues with everything he had. Many called him tough, a fighter and having nine lives but those who know him best knew him as a decent, kind and loving man who will be missed by many. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Ricardo & Celia. He is survived by his partner and wife of 40 years Nancy Sergio, sister Sonia M. Alvarez, Niece Cindy Y. Roldan, and Nephew Joseph N. Roldan. "Joe" and Nancy met while both worked at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in 1979. Joseph later moved on to work for the Boca Raton Community Hospital and the Debbie-Rand Shop. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-5 PM on Sunday, May 17 at Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton where a Funeral Service will begin at 4:00 PM. A private Committal Service will be held on Monday, May 18 at the Boca Raton Mausoleum. The family is inviting family and friends to join them at Nancy's home following the Committal on Monday starting at 3 PM. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. If you would prefer to send flowers at the family's request please use Boca by Design at 561-447-5590.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Glick Family Funeral Home
MAY
18
Memorial Gathering
03:00 PM
Nancy's home
MAY
18
Committal
Boca Raton Mausoleum
